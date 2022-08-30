Brenda Joyce Stotts
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Brenda Stotts, 79, of Daingerfield will be held at 1 PM Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield with Bro. Scott Darby officiating. The family will receive friends at a time for viewing on Wednesday evening, August 31, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Stotts was born on April 15, 1943 at home in Daingerfield to Roy and Mary Lou Shaddix. She passed away on August 26, 2022 at her residence. A lifelong resident of Daingerfield, Mrs. Stotts co-owned and operated several businesses with her husband, the recognized business being Geralds Automotive. Brenda loved her family and always put them before herself. Making holidays special was one of her favorite things to do. She also loved to cook and garden and most of all enjoyed watching and feeding her hummingbirds. Most important of all, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at the age of 12 at the First Baptist Church of Cason where she became a member. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Dyanna Reed. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Gerald Stotts of Daingerfield; daughter and son-in-law, Becky Tigert and Glynn of Daingerfield; son, Jason Stotts and Becky Balboa of White Oak; grandson, Colton Tigert and girlfriend, Katlyn French of Daingerfield; bonus son and daughter-in-law, Howie and Jennifer Barron; best friend, Betty Stacy of Redwater; sister, Linda Owens of Katy; brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Shaddix of Katy; aunt, Evelyn Ragsdale of Cason. “The family would like to express a special thank you to mother’s Dr. Casey English and her nurse, Wykina for the care they gave our mom”.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
