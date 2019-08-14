spotlight
Brenda Kay Beene Holliday

LONGVIEW — Surrounded by her loved ones , Brenda made her final journey home August 7, 2019. She was born November 13, 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents June and Dulen Beene.
Preceding her in death was her sister, Beverly Stokley and her dad, Dulen Beene.
She is survived by her mother, June Holliday of Longview and by five children, Bernice Mendoza, Javier Mendoza, Flo Mendoza, Frank Delacroix (Joe) and Cassie Mendoza.
She has several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends that she loved dearly.
She loved to be creative, loved arts and crafts, and making everything beautiful. She adored her puppies.
She will be buried in Weatherford, Texas next to her sister at a later date.
