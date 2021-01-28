Brenda Roberson Carter

Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
Brenda was born on November 2, 1946, in Hawkins. She died on January 21 in Tyler hospital.
A viewing will be Friday, January 29, from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel HWY 80 WEST Gladewater.
SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASK REQUIRED.
