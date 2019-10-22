Brenda Ruth Williamson

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 o’clock in the morning at the First United Methodist Church in Ore City with Reverend David Williamson and Reverend Kara Mitchell officiating.
Brenda is survived by her brother, David Williamson and his wife Shirley of Ore City; and by her sister, Sue Williamson Newsom of Longview. She is also survived by her nieces, Redonna Newsom Irwin and Cynthia Newsom Shaver of Longview, Margaret Williamson, of Ore City, and Lisa Williamson Poe of Houston; and by her nephews, Hal B. Newsom, Jr. Of Longview and Kelly Williamson of the State of Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael H. Williamson.
Her family is grateful for the care she received in the home of Velta Bordner, in Highland Pines of Longview and in Heritage House of Marshall and for the friendship of Teena Brents who cared for her both in Highland Pines and in Heritage House.
