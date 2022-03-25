Brenda Simpson Martin
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Brenda Simpson Martin, 80, of Longview will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cammack Family Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation of Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Garden Court. Brenda was born on March 11, 1942 in Gilmer, Texas and died on March 22, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
