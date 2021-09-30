Brenda Wilson Word

“Mrs. Word” was a teacher for over forty years at Sabine ISD. The lives she touched during her expansive teaching career are immeasurable. Teaching was her passion and she was a truly gifted educator who put her heart and soul into touching the lives of her students through loving instruction. She was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority for many years and held leadership positions from time to time. She was always on the go and up for an adventure. One of her best trips was with her Aunt Laverne visiting all the places in Europe she taught her students about in World History class. She took immense pride in making it possible for her students to visit our nation’s capitol and New York City for the ultimate field trip. She worked until she could not walk to the classroom any longer, at which time she lovingly shifted to care for her husband until his death.
Brenda never met a stranger and had many dear friends since childhood. She definitely had the gift of gab and could talk to her friends for hours on end on the telephone. She held each and every friendship dear to her heart. Brenda was one of those ladies who just might have had more friends than she could count, and a true lady she was all of her days.
Brenda will be laid to rest at Rock Springs Cemetery, a project she worked passionately on through the years as President of the Board. “Dinner on the Grounds” was the annual gathering that she coordinated and proudly attended with her friends and family.
The family would like to thank her extended family at Summer Meadows in Longview for several years of loving care, especially when visitors were not allowed.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October, 3, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
