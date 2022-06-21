Brennan Noah Higgins
DIANA — Diana - Services for Brennan Noah Higgins, age 40, recently of Diana, are scheduled for June 23rd at 2:00 pm at Grubbs-Lloyd Funeral Home in Diana, Texas. Mr. Higgins died Thursday at his home in Ore City, Texas of congestive heart failure. For more information please see www.grubbsloydfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.