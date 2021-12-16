Brent Bankston
GILMER — Funeral Services for Brent Bankston, 42, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Todd Tefteller and Jarom Tefteller officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Brent was born August 28, 1979, to Thomas LeeGrande and Sandra Ann Bates Bankston, in Longview, Texas and passed to his Heavenly home December 14, 2021.
Brent graduated from Gilmer High School in 1998 and then graduated from Texas State University. He then pursued a career as a salesman for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tommy and Sandy Bankston; brother, Bryan Bankston and his wife, Kellie; niece, Mattie Bankston; and his nephew, Landry Bankston.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Iota Bates; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Billie Bankston.
Pallbearers are Chris Bankston, Andy Tefteller, Clayton Tefteller, Roger Bates, Jarom Tefteller, Kyle Talley, and Blake Talley.
