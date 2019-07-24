Brent Jay Bullard
Brent Jay Bullard, 61, of Kilgore died Friday, July 19, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
Brent was born on October 13, 1957 in Coles County, Illinois. He was adopted into a loving home by his parents when he was four days old and raised in East Texas where he made many lifelong friends. Brent graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1976 and attended Kilgore College before he established his career as a quality control inspector for Marathon-Letourneau, Inc. and later for Merritt Tool Company as the Director of Quality Control where he was employed for 34 years. He was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore and a devoted follower of Christ. Brent was a world traveler, avid motorcyclist and Dallas Cowboys enthusiast. He will be remembered for his kind heart, barbecue ribs, quick wit and ability to naturally fill a room with laughter as he told stories of his life experiences.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Leeroy Bullard, his mother, Marilyn Elaine Dutschmann and his brother, Mark Bullard.
Survivors include his fiance, Charlotte Green of Kilgore, two sons, Christopher Bullard of Longview and Corey Bullard of Taipei, Taiwan, two sisters, Betsy “Gypsy” Hammack of Kilgore and Marylynn Bullard of White Oak, stepmother, Linda Smith Bullard of Mineola, and the many step-siblings, nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore with Rev. Gregory Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview. The celebration of Brent’s life will continue following memorial services at which time family and friends will be allotted no more than fifteen minutes to cry, per Brent’s wishes.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church or the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation.
