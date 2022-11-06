Brett Douglas Weltzheimer
LONGVIEW — Brett Douglas Weltzheimer, 36, of Longview, passed away on November 2, 2022, at his residence. A graveside service will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Springhill Cemetery in De Kalb, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 7, 2022, at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas.
Brett was born in Longview, Texas on July 22, 1986, to Micheal Glen Weltzheimer and Angelia Ruth McIntosh Weltzheimer. He graduated from Henderson High School in 2005. After high school, he went to work as an Apprentice Lineman, working his way up to Journeyman Lineman. For 16 years, he worked for various cooperatives and contractors. He was currently working for Primois T&D Service Corporation.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Angelia Weltzheimer; sister, Abigail Basham; niece, Madeline Basham; numerous aunts and uncles and his two Shih-tzu best friends, Lulu and Wally.
He was the grandson of Roy Douglas (Doug) McIntosh and Ruth McIntosh, Thomas Eugene Blassingame and Donna Marie Blassingame, who he is preceded in death by.
Pallbearers will be Beau Roundtree, Thomas Blassingame, Wes Lee, Sam White, Brad Johns and Blaise Geoghagan.
Honorary pallbearers will be his crew from Primois T&D.
In honor and memory of Brett Douglas and his grandfather, Roy Douglas McIntosh, who was a Gideon, memorials can be made to The Gideons International. www.gideons.org
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crane accident victim remembered as loving father of two
- Business Beat: Longview Mall welcomes new restaurants
- DPS: Longview man dies in four-vehicle crash
- Lobos move football regular season finale
- Longview woman killed in I-20 crash in Harrison County
- PHOTOS: Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim
- Third Pine Tree ISD student arrested in school threat incident
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center mourns employee killed in crash
- Solution to McCann Road bridge construction identified
- Severe weather: What you need to know
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.