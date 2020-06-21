Brian Dale Bode

He is survived by his parents; his brother, Benjamin Bode; his sister, Kimberly Kirksey, her husband, Joseph, and their son, Henry; his sister, Sara Bode; and his brother, Michael Scott, his wife, Ashley, and their children, Sydney, Jackson, Hayley, and Harrison. He also leaves his grandparents Wayman and Rosemary Moore; uncle, Wiley Alexander Jr.; cousins, Jennifer Moore, John Bode, Stacy Sterner, Wiley Alexander III; and numerous other extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Joyce Bode; maternal grandparents, Wiley and Carolyn Alexander; his uncles Jack and Mark Bode; and his dog Jake.
One could feel his energy and spirit as soon as he walked into a room. He always had a huge smile on his face even when there was no reason; he was just unceasingly happy. He was so incredibly kind to his core and helping others was his life’s work. Be it the Goodwill t-shirt off of his back or the pepper in his pocket, if you wanted or needed it, it was yours without hesitation.
Brian’s empathy was unparalleled. He could identify with anyone’s struggle, no matter how big or small, and always wanted to help. In the most literal sense, he would never hurt a fly. He went out of his way to avoid stepping on bugs on more occasions than you could count, and he nursed animals back to health, from snails to raccoons to stray dogs.
In a world too often full of distractions and selfishness, Brian cut a different path. His kindhearted nature, appreciation of the simple things in life, and ability to be present and enjoy each moment served as a model for those around him. He showed those lucky enough to be part of his life a lot about how to live and what matters most.
A memorial will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10am-1pm at Tall Pines, 545 FM 248, in Jefferson, Texas. The event will be held outdoors with space for social distancing. Masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, Brian would hope that you will perform an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone.
