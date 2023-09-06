Brian “Doc” Allan Reeves, DVM

Brian Reeves was born in Dallas, Texas to Noble Reeves and Arlene (Moon) Reeves , on December 17, 1941. As a teen he attended and graduated from Highland Park High School, Dallas, Texas. He attended SMU his Freshman Summer after graduation from high school. Leaving there he had already been accepted into the School of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University. Joining the famous Texas A&M Military Corp, he would later graduate in 1964 as the youngest Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine in his class.
After graduation, he would start a career as a veterinarian that would span nearly 6 decades. He would start this career at the Oakcliff Veterinarian Clinic, in Oakcliff, Texas, working with Leonard Carpenter, DVM. Leaving there he went to the Northwest Highway Animal Clinic, Dallas, Texas working with Dr. Angie Palms, DVM. Moving after that over to the Sherry Lane Animal Clinic, Dallas, Texas where he assisted Dr. Ernest Martin, DVM. Before, leaving to start his own practices he worked with Dr. Tom McLaughlin, DVM at the Desoto Animal Clinic, Desoto, Texas.
After leaving Desoto Animal Clinic, he and his family moved to Arp, Texas from Kaufman, Texas. Starting his own practices in Tyler, Texas with Love Animal Clinic in 1978. From 1978 to 2023 Dr. Reeves owned and operated three different veterinarian practices. Starting with Love Animal Clinic the University Boulevard Animal Clinic, The Reeves Animal Clinic and ending with The Reeves Animal Clinic and Equine Practice.
The Service will be held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, 550 S Doctor M Roper Pkwy., Bullard, Texas 75757 from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to your choice to:
JC CARE, Tyler, Texas; TVMA (Texas Veterinary Medical Association) Austin, Texas; IVAS (International Verterinary Acupuncture Society) Portland, Texas. Or:
Therapet Tyler, Texas
