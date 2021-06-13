Brian Lee Gray
LONGVIEW — Brian Lee Gray,42, lifetime resident of Longview, passed from this life to join a multitude of family and friends waiting on a higher plain.
He stepped peacefully away on May. 25. Left to await a joining are his parents, sister, brother-in-law, niece, nephew and his beloved Aunt Jayne. Brian was fortunate to have a wonderful extended family in Texas, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Brian was a 1998 graduate of Longview High School where he participated on the Lobo swim team. He attended junior college at the South West Colligate Institute for the deaf.
Peaceful and pain free.
Our little boy hears now;
He speaks.

