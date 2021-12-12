Britton Allen Eastburn
LONGVIEW — Britton Allen Eastburn, born March 13, 1949, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021 surrounded by loving friends and family. Allen was born in Odessa to Baxter and Bettye Eastburn. They moved to Longview when Allen was a toddler. Allen attended LISD schools and the University of Texas. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and Sunday School teacher. One of his favorite activities in the church was helping his Dad, Baxter with the annual Chili Supper for new elders. After Baxter passed away, Allen filled his father’s shoes and took on that honor; the chili supper was a church favorite for many years. Allen also served as the cook on youth mission trips. He had a widely known reputation for good food! Another service area dear to Allen’s heart was coaching youth baseball. Both of his sons, Zack and Britton, played and he loved coaching them and other young men. It was a joy he cherished.
Allen worked as a construction superintendent, both independently and for local small businesses. He was a master carpenter and took great pride in his craft. While he enjoyed putting those skills to use designing and remodeling homes and commercial properties, he found the greatest satisfaction passing his knowledge and tenured wisdom to his children, modeling his own father.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Emily Hight Eastburn of Longview, his son Zack and his wife Meagan, their children Ava and Kipp, his son Britton and partner Cassidy, grandchildren Asher and Annabella, his sister Susan Cook and her husband Randy, his sister Mary White and her children Emily Holloway (husband Rob), and Stephanie Glaze (husband Sean), sister Nancy Flanagan (husband Clay) and their children John (wife Hannah) and Sarah Flanagan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dear lifelong friend Rick Johnston.
A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Longview on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial gifts be made to First Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.