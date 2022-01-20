Brooke Zeilinger
BUDA, TEXAS — Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Elizabeth “Brooke” Zeilinger received her wings and returned to her Heavenly Father on January 8, 2022 at the age of 26. Brooke was born in Longview, Texas on December 29, 1995 to Bunni Odell and Jamie Zeilinger.
After graduating from Spring Hill High School in Longview, TX she pursued a bachelor’s degree, followed by a master’s degree at Sam Houston State University. She was pursuing her career as a Special Education Inclusion Teacher, and Coach at Austin ISD, while residing in Buda, Texas. Brooke was always determined. Whenever Brooke had her mind set on something she did it, and she never gave up.
Brooke’s caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone she came in contact with. She had a special gift of not only seeing the good in people but bringing out the best in them as well. Brooke was an avid lover of dogs, babies, and young kids, especially her students.
Observing Brooke around people was something to behold as she had a way of making every person she met feel like the most important person in her life in that moment. Her love for her fur babies, Lola and Luna brought out the happy free spirit that defined her. Brooke also had a love of music, which was an expression of her emotions and her individuality.
Her love for anything else was only surpassed by the love she had for her family. Brooke was a wonderful little sister to Zach, and big sister to Blake. She always made sure she spent quality time with her siblings. Blake was her best friend and confidant. They were inseparable and even planned their futures together in great detail. Through the good times and the bad they lived, laughed and loved.
Brooke was selfless and put others first. She was fun loving, outgoing and vivacious. She was an example to so many and a shining light to all who knew her. When you think of Brooke, celebrate the good memories you have of her, that is what she would want, to tears and sadness she would say, “Oh stop it!” Remember that life is fragile and short and like Brooke, should be lived to the fullest.
She will be missed more than any words could express but she will be forever in our hearts till we meet again.
Brooke is survived by her partner and soulmate, Makayla Hernandez, her fur babies Lola and Luna, her mother, Bunni Odell and step-dad Kelly, her father Jamie Zeilinger and step-mom Natalya, her brothers, Zachary Zeilinger and Blake Zeilinger, her loving grandparents, Shirley and Danny Sherrod, many aunts, uncles, cousins and students that thought she hung the moon. Brooke was predeceased by her grandparents Ray and Grace Zabielski, and uncles, Alf Zeilinger, Lamar Zabielski, and Stephen Zabielski.
A memorial service will be held at Spring Hill First Baptist Church in Longview, Texas on January 22, 2022, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the “Brooke Zeilinger Scholarship Fund” at Spring Hill High School, a way to keep her memory alive and to reward upstanding students like Brooke at Spring Hill High School.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. Share memories of Brooke at www.crottyfh.com
