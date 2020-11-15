Bruce B. Watts

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Watts; son, R.B. Watts, daughters, Pam Slaven, Connie Irons, and stepdaughter Stacia Dugger; 4 grandchildren, Mark Eitel, Brandon Eitel, Devan Renfro, and Rachel Watts, 12 grandchildren, Katlyn Gunn, Jake Shannon, Jayden Shannon, Hunter Eitel, Weston Eitel, Kobe Renfro, Katelyn Renfro, Jaylen Lewis, Ethan Lewis, Peyton Laake, Madison Renfro, and Ryker Renfro; brothers, Loyd Watts Lawton Watts, and Junior Watts, and sister, Joyce Summerhill.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, and wife, JoAnn Watts, son, Mark Douglas Watts, stepson, Eugene Johnson, brothers, Bill Watts George Watts, Earl Watts, Ervin Watts, and Kenneth Watts, sisters, Jewell Breeding, and Vera Watts.
Funeral services for Mr. Watts will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer; with Bro. Jack Wilkie and Bro H.L. Shirey officiating with interment to follow at Morris Cemetery. Mr. Watts will be available for viewing Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer prior to the funeral.Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.croleyfh.net
