LONGVIEW — On August 9, 2019, Bruce Everett Campbell passed away at age 72. Bruce was born in Monticello, Arkansas, on December 17, 1946, to Robert ‘Bob’ Arthur Campbell and Virgie Kathryn Thomas Campbell.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Arthur Campbell, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Faye Jackson Campbell, daughters Lisa Catherine Campbell and Ruth Anne Campbell Cox, son-in-law Charles ‘Chuck’ Eugene Cox, grandson Benjamin ‘Benji’ Elliot Cox, brothers- and sisters-in-law James and Joyce Jackson of Hallsville, Stanley and Mary Jackson of Hallsville, and Judy Campbell of Marshall, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Bruce graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Specialist 5 in the Signal Corps. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 and was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon his return, he became a welder at Eastman until his retirement.
Bruce loved to work in his vegetable garden and his woodworking shop. He enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. According to his wishes, Bruce’s body was donated to science. His family would like to thank the doctors who, for many years, have cared for his service-related health challenges. Thanks also go out to the staff of Heritage Home Healthcare & Hospice for their support in easing Bruce’s passing.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Fellowship Bible Church in Longview, Texas located at 4600 N. McCann Road. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellowship Bible Church, P.O. Box 9340, Longview, TX 75608.
