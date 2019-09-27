Bruce Robey

Bruce married Louis Robey when she was 17, and they were blessed with 64 years of life together. She and Louis spent countless hours at baseball fields supporting their boys’ and then their grandchildren’s many activities. She raised four boys but then opened up her arms and heart to her daughters-in-law as her own, supporting those four families through so many life events, big and small. She was a faithful daughter as she selflessly served her parents through their aging years.
Grandchildren’s memories of Grandma and endless hours spent at her house centered around food, fun, and love.
Bruce was a member of the Friends Sunday School class at Mobberly Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and taught her children and grandchildren to love God, serve others, and always leave things a little better than you found them. She joins Louis just three days after he stepped into Heaven. We are so thankful that her body is now whole and there is no more suffering.
Bruce was preceded in death by her parents and faithful husband Louis. She is survived by four sons and spouses: Charles “Bubba” and Kay Robey, Sam and Deb Robey, Mickey and Karen Robey, Danny and Tamera Robey. Also siblings Frances (Casey) Casey, Martha (George) Rucker, Mike (Brenda) Patton and Jeanie Bryant. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 9 1/2 great grandchildren, and many other close family and friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Longview Hills Nursing Home, the compassionate nurses at Longview Regional ICU, and Hospice of East Texas.
Services will be held at Mobberly Baptist Church Elevation in Longview at 2 p.m. on Friday September 27, 2019. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
The family request that memorial donations may be made to your charity of choice. An online guestbook can also be signed at www.raderfh.com.
