Bruce Wayne Kidd
LONGVIEW — Services for Bruce Wayne Kidd, 55, of Longview will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at noon. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 11 am to noon prior to the service. Mr. Kidd passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Longview.
Bruce Kidd was born in Shreveport, LA on August 3, 1964 to Carl and Maxine Kidd. In his college years he loved playing football in Pine Tree and Kilgore. He moved to Longview in 1978. He was a good Christian and loved Jesus.
He is survived by his father Carl Kidd of Longview; sister Debra Cunningham of Frisco, TX; niece Chelsea and her husband Luke; and nephew Cody Cunningham. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
