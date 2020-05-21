Bruce Wayne Kidd
Bruce Wayne Kidd
LONGVIEW — Services for Bruce Wayne Kidd, 55, of Longview will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at noon. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 11 am to noon prior to the service. Mr. Kidd passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Longview.
Bruce Kidd was born in Shreveport, LA on August 3, 1964 to Carl and Maxine Kidd. In his college years he loved playing football in Pine Tree and Kilgore. He moved to Longview in 1978. He was a good Christian and loved Jesus.
He is survived by his father Carl Kidd of Longview; sister Debra Cunningham of Frisco, TX; niece Chelsea and her husband Luke; and nephew Cody Cunningham. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.