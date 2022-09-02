Bryant Leroy Daniels
LONGVIEW — Bryant Leroy Daniels passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, one day after his 86th birthday. Although Leroy suffered from a failing heart, his love and devotion to those around him never wavered.
Leroy was a veteran, accomplished businessman, world traveler, and lifelong learner. He was a proud member of his automotive club and neighborhood communities. His peaceful love, strength, and stability will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Leroy is survived by his caring wife, Ginny; his children, Jan; Glenn; Kelly; and Judson; his grandchildren, Jessica Hough; Chelsea Hough; Jake Daniels; Luke Daniels; Clifford Daniels; and Elizabeth Daniels; and his great-grandchild, Kara Riley.
In honor of Leroy’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Group behind Lake Lomond project in Longview moves toward fundraising
- Health inspections: Aug. 16-26, 2022
- Skeeter Products in Kilgore celebrates craftsmanship over 75-year history
- Development to provide single-family rental homes in Longview
- Friday Night Live: Week 1
- Reports: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB
- Cass County judge: Murder suspect used homemade knife, assaulted jailer in escape
- ET Football: Area roundup
- Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire in Longview
- PHOTOS: Greater Longview United Way's Great Cardboard Boat Race
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.