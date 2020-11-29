Buddy (Eugene L.) Strait

Buddy Strait, nicknamed from birth, left this life to enter his home in heaven on Monday, November 23, 2020, after months of illness.
Buddy was born on August 3, 1942 in Dyess, Arkansas to Clinton and Dorothy Strait, the second oldest of seven children. The family moved to Rockford, Illinois for a few years before finally settling in East Texas. Buddy graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1960, where he was voted Class Favorite his senior year and played high school football. Buddy has been in the grocery business for 60+ years, 28 of those at Albertsons. His co-workers there became his second family. One commented, “He was an amazing man/hero to many people. He always had a beautiful smile and a hug to greet you. He is one of a kind…” Many of his customers became friends.
Buying and restoring cars was one of Buddy’s passions. He also enjoyed salt- and fresh-water fishing. Singing with his family gave him great enjoyment.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Christi Strait Tessmer, his brother Jerry Strait, sister Cheryl Strait Fountain, nephew Clint Strait and his in-laws, Bill and Joy Kearley; and his beloved dogs, Sydney and Lexi.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife and partner of 31 years, Shari Courtney, and her three children: Kelly Courtney and wife Ellen, Casey Courtney, and Lacy Martinho; his brother-in-law Rick Kearley and wife Edie, and an aunt, Carolyn Pyle. He was “Grandpa” to three grandchildren whom he adored: Kylie and Kaden Courtney and Beckett Martinho. He never thought of his kids as “step-children”—they were his kids and he loved them dearly. He is also survived by “the brothers and sisters”: Carol Strait, Ron Strait and wife Sue, Anita Sandifer and husband Byron, Steve Strait and wife Donna,numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation followed by a memorial service will be Monday, November 30, at 5 PM at Spring Hill Assembly of God Church, 5115 Gilmer Road. Buddy had a soft heart for all animals, especially their pets, and requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosley, Longview TX 75604.
