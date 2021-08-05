Buddy Lee Guthrie
PFLUGERVILLE Buddy Lee Guthrie, 91 years young, peacefully exited this life on July 28, 2021 in Pflugerville, TX and began entertaining another fine group of friends in Heaven. Services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, 11:00 am at Lakeview Funeral Home.
Buddy entered this world on September 25, 1929, born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Richard Grant Guthrie and Lillie Mae Bell Guthrie who adored their only child. The family moved to East Texas when he was a toddler. Buddy grew up in an area called Camp Switch near White Oak, TX. He graduated from White Oak High School in 1947 and thus began his life full of many adventures, always playing happily along in his journey. He retired from Texas Eastman and Robbins Energy located in Longview, TX. He worked in numerous jobs but always in the Longview area. Buddy was known for his many letters to the Editor of the Longview News Journal and to his Representative Ralph Hall. He never hesitated to share his view on many issues. Buddy was well known for his love of being young and making life fun. He always made time to play sports with the neighborhood kids whether it was quarterbacking for the football game, running foot races, teaching the game of tennis or golf. For Buddy, life was to be enjoyed and he was there to help anyone that he could. Buddy was quick to give nicknames to his friends and relatives, that's just how he rolled. Buddy had a love for motorcycles, tennis, golf, dogs, the outdoors, music, singing and dancing. He loved making people smile and laugh, to be the clown and the instigator, a person of great wisdom and insight of what life was meant to be. He will be missed greatly by anyone who knew him and famous stories of him will last forever.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Guthrie; children, Richard Lee Guthrie and Joyce Marie Thorsheim; Step-sons James Durwood Selman, Stephen Lynn Selman, and Kenneth Dwain Selman; Grand Children Dee Dee Barkley, Chelsea Guthrie, Jasmine Selman, Taylor Fuller, Paige Whitlock, Leann Neuberger, Kevin Selman, Ryan Selman, Adam Cooley and Tyler Cooley along with numerous great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.