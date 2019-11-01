Buddy Wayne Freeman, Sr.

Buddy’s family moved to Lake Cherokee when he was a young boy and created a home for generations to come. He attended Tatum School District and later joined the United States Air Force. After his service to our country, he worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He had a passion for bowling and helping others achieve their goals in the sport. During his retirement he worked in the pro shops at Longview Lanes and later Oil Bowl, both in Longview, TX.
Buddy Sr. met his sweet wife Anna in 1966, when he was invited to bowl on a league that she was in. They fell in love and were married in January of 1967, in Lehi Arizona. He created a beautiful legacy and life for his family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a deep love for his Father in Heaven and the Savior. He raised his family to love the gospel of Jesus Christ, value family and always had a smile of his face. With each blossoming generation he became prouder and happier. He loved being surrounded by his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He was loved and appreciated by all who knew him. He will be missed beyond measure.
Preceded by his parents and son Steven, he is survived by his wife Anna, 7 children -Deborah, Mark, James, Kimberly, Buddy Jr, Charles, and Vaudene.
The viewing will be at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX on the evening of Friday November 1, 2019 from 6-8pm.
The funeral will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Longview, TX the morning of Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10am.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.