Buford Ray “Bubba” Barnes
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Buford Ray “Bubba” Barnes, 75, of Longview will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport. The family will receive friends before services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Elderville Cemetery.
Buford Ray (Bubba) Barnes, born May 17, 1946, in Longview, Texas, to Buford & Beverly Barnes, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on January 25, 2022. He was raised in the Monroe community and attended Kilgore schools. He was married to the love of his life, Janita Brinson Barnes, for almost 58 years. Bubba had many careers over the years including Texas Eastman, owner of B&B Door and Lumber Supply, and eventually retired from Diagnostic Clinic of Longview. Bubba enjoyed meeting and helping people and this led to post retirement work in areas that complimented his passions such as Lowes, Hardin True Value, and Pilkington Glass. Beyond the work, he was committed to his family; dedicated to loving, serving, and always putting their needs before his own.
Bubba was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ and an active and dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport, Texas. He served as a Deacon, as a Sunday School Teacher, as various committee chairs, and in servant-leadership roles over the many years. He used his talents, skills, and knowledge to serve the Church in efforts such as providing leadership in the building expansion program that added vital new space to the church’s facility. Most importantly, Bubba loved God and shared that love daily.
Bubba is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kay Barnes. He is survived by wife Janita Barnes. Daughters Kim and Mike Jenkins, Stacy Barnes, and Tammy and Billy Trichel. Grand children, Courtney Jenkins, Chelsea and Steven Christopher, Connor Griffith, and Camryn Griffith. Great-grandchildren, Beau Christopher and Bella Christopher. Also surviving Bubba are sisters Ann Hargett and Becky Barnes, brother Steve Barnes, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a Church full of dear and loving friends.
Memorials can me made to the David Toon Memorial Building Fund at Trinity Baptist Church, 5041 Estes Pkwy, Longview, TX 75603.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.