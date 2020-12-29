Buford Williamson

He graduated from Harmony High School and Stephen F. Austin State University and proudly served our country in the United States Army. Mr. Williamson retired from Texas Eastman as an Operator in 1989.
He is survived by his son, Jon Williamson and wife, Lena of Latch; daughters, Susie Stephens and husband, Arlyn of Longview, Jeannie Cammack and husband, Steve of Colleyville, and Stacy Williamson and Rick of Gilmer; nine grandchildren, Scott Stephens and wife, Mandy, Amanda Coleman and husband, Brad, Warren Cammack and wife, Katie, Holden Cammack and wife, Kendra, Matt Mullinix, Sara Fugler and husband, Joe, Jimi Breckenridge and husband, Clay, Zain Williamson and wife, Heather, and Logan Williamson and wife, Miranda; 13 great-grandchildren, Abby Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Max Coleman, Jake Coleman, Jace Breckenridge, Peyton Breckenridge, Brady Fugler, Riley Williamson, Morgan Williamson, Wyatt Williamson, Marley Aaron, Jintri Williamson and Blain Williamson. Mr. Williamson is also survived by his Loving Companion, Jean Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Scott Stephens, Matt Mullinix, Zain Williamson, Logan Williamson, Warrenn Cammack and Holden Cammack.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 6:00 PM, Monday December 28, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
