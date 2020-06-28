Buna “Jean” Hart
LONGVIEW — Buna “Jean” Hart, 96, of Longview passed into the arms of the Lord in the early morning of Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2pm with a visitation the hour prior to service. Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview following the Funeral.
Jean was born in Beckville, TX to parents John and Clara Weaver on July 24, 1923. Following her graduation from high school she began working as a Telephone Switchboard Operator, which led Jean to meet the love of her life, Johnie Hart. They were soon married. Jean and Johnie traveled together all over the United States; eventually settling back in East Texas. Jean was most proud of the time she got to spend in her church, and her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Johnie Hart; her sister Ozelle Martin; and brothers Buck and Inos Weaver. Those left to cherish their memories of Jean include her nieces Carolyn Harmon and her husband Conley, Gayle Fitch and her husband Danny, Lois Walker, Jetta Taylor; nephew Keith Walker; her most special friend Judy Robinson and her husband Chuck. Jean will also be remembered by her numerous great-nieces and nephew, and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as her extended friends and family.
