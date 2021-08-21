Burl Duke Owen
LONGVIEW — Burl Duke Owen passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, in Longview, Texas. He was born December 22, 1956, in Longview, Texas, to Bill & Jean Owen. Duke attended Longview ISD schools through kindergarten to eleventh grade and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler. Duke was a long-time business owner of All Types Computers and a member of AMBUCS. He is survived by his mother, Jean Owen, brother Alvin Owen, and two daughters, Natalie and Megan Owen. For a complete obituary and funeral arrangements, please visit www.RaderFH.com.
