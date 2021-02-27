Burnett Deane Treat
ORE CITY — Burnett Deane Treat was born April 20, 1929 in Annapolis, Maryland, to Moyne Deane and Burnett Forest Treat. He was called home by our Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021, where he was greeted by his beloved wife of 70 years, Lou Kendrick Treat, daughter Dixie Treat, sister Carol Lou Treat, and several of his dearest friends and co-workers.
Deane is survived by his son, Winslow Deane Treat and wife Victoria, daughter Moyne Treat Kornman Monts and husband Kenneth Ray Monts, five grandchildren—Jason Boyd and wife Jackie, Megan Treat Elsis and husband Dan, Katie Treat, CJ Kornman and wife Michelle, and Willis Kornman and wife Danica, three great-grandchildren—Kat Boyd, John Boyd and Rocky Kornman, and his “little buddy,” dachshund, Kopper.
Deane was a proud Marine, 1st MAR DIV 1946-48. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1952 with degrees in business and industrial engineering. He was a dedicated Boy Scout leader for many years and loved “roughing it” in the wilderness. His career passion was engineering; he was instrumental in designing the conveyor systems for many machines, from trench-diggers to ice-cream and candy bar manufacturing machines (which were his favorites!) Upon retirement, he was the CEO and President of Simplimatic Engineering Company headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. Deane will be remembered for his never-failing “can-do” attitude and his deep love for all foods sweet.
Rest In Peace, Deano, you will be missed.

