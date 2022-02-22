Buz Pruitt
GILMER — Buz Pruitt, 68, of Gilmer, Texas, peacefully passed from this life February 18, 2022, surrounded by family. Buz was born September 7, 1953, to James A. “Buddy”, Sr. and Rosie Lee Baton Pruitt, and graduated from Gilmer High School in 1972. As a public servant, Buz volunteered with the Gilmer Fire Department before beginning a career with the Longview Fire Department, from which he retired in 2005. During his career he was also an EMT and a member of the Scuba Rescue Team for Longview Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Buddy” Pruitt and Rosie Lee Pruitt. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ashley Pruitt and Adam Pruitt, their mother, Donna Pruitt, and special buddy/grand-dog Domino, sisters, Janidell Bryant and her husband, Philip, and Kathy Lindsey; brother, Alan Pruitt and his wife, Dena; nieces and nephews, Amanda Dawson, Jared Bryant, Misti Mills, Matthew Lindsey, Anna Pruitt, and Alise Pruitt; and great-nephew, Ethen Pruitt.
As a child, Buz embarked on family adventures visiting all states west of the Mississippi River. He enjoyed being outdoors and going to the farm with Adam and Ashley, where they spent days sharing experiences and making memories. As an avid fan of Air Shows, Buz also took many trips traveling to Air Force Bases around the country with his children to see the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds perform. Lifetime memories were also made while spending time watching Adam and Ashley’s favorite movies.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H.G. Mosely Pkwy., Longview, Texas 75604.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm - 7:00pm, Wednesday February 23, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.
Please visit Buz’ online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave your favorite memory of Buz for his family.
