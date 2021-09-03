Byron Antwaun Menefee
FORT WORTH — A Longview Funeral Service for Byron Antwaun Menefee will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Rollins Addition Church of Christ.
Mr. Menefee passed away August 26, 2021. He was born May 26, 1978 in Longview.
Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ft. Worth.
