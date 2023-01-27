Byron Keith Johnson
AMARILLO — Byron was a Vietnam Veteran stationed in Korea in the Army. He served as a Helicopter Crew Chief. He was also a member of the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department. He served as a firefighter/EMT for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Johnson, and his mother, Mattie Louise Johnson. He left behind 3 children, his son Jeremy Johnson, his daughter Vanessa Johnson and his stepson Ian Roberson. Byron also has 2 brothers and a sister-in-law in Tyler, Michael Johnson, Derek Johnson and Jana Johnson. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law in Ore City, Donna and John Swanson. Among the remainder of is surviving relatives are a former wife, Jami Stevenson, 5 grandchildren: Jasmine Ingle, Danika Game, Bralyn Taylor, Gauge Beckett and Jensen Johnson and a great grandson, Bow Ingle. At Byron’s request there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a Celebration of his life at a later date.
