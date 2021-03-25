C.J. Colton Gibbs
GLADEWATER, TEXAS — A Celebration of the Life of Colton Jonathon James Gibbs, 30, of Gladewater, Texas will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2 pm at the Bar None Cowboy Church, with Brother Jason Taylor officiating. Family and friends are also welcome to pay their respects during viewing hours on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from six o’clock till seven thirty in the evening, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Interment will follow the service at Kilgore City Cemetery. C.J. completed his earthly journey on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Andrews County.
C.J. was born on June 19, 1990, in Longview to Jimmy Gibbs and Lisa Denmon Mustin. He graduated from Sabine High School in 2008. C.J. then continued his education at Kilgore College, graduating in 2010 with an Associate’s degree in Corrosion Technology. He had a very strong work ethic and C.J. was one of the hardest working people you would have the pleasure of meeting. C.J. married the love of his life Katie Mitchell Gibbs on June 28th, 2011. They then had two beautiful daughters and one son together, who C.J. loved dearly. When C.J. was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children, fishing, cooking, and spending time outdoors. He was happiest when he was with his family. C.J. was a loving father, husband, son, brother, grandson and great-grandson. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by all of those whose lives that he has touched.
C.J. was preceded in death by his Grandmother Margie Dillard, Great-Grandmother Ethyl Lemmons, Grandfather Ollie Gibbs, Great-Grandfather Raymond Denmon, and Great-Grandfather Charlie Lemmons.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Katie Mitchell Gibbs of Gladewater, their daughters, Khole Gibbs, Jocelyn Gibbs, and their son, Kason Gibbs all of Gladewater. mother Lisa Mustin and Father Zack Mustin of Gladewater; father, Jimmy Gibbs Wright City, Oklahoma, his brothers Josh Gibbs and wife Carra Gibbs of Gladewater and Tyler Mustin of Gladewater; grandmother LoEtta Gibbs of Wright City, Oklahoma; grandparents Ann and Tommy Mustin; great-grandmother Jean Denmon of Gladewater as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.
