LONGVIEW — Cailan J’Bria Montgomery was born on April 29, 2004, in Selma, Alabama. She departed her earthly home to be with the Lord, on June 14, 2023. She was born the daughter of Cheteva Marshall Nickerson and Brian Montgomery.
Cailan was affectionately known as the “animal whisper”. She never met an animal that she didn’t love and want to take in as her own (possums included). At a young age, Cailan became a member of Harrison St. Church of Christ under the leadership of her grandfather Willie J. Marshall. She was a 2022 graduate of Longview High School. She was currently attending Houston Community College and she was set to attend Texas Southern University in the Fall where she would continue her studies to become a Wildlife Veterinarian.
She will be forever cherished by: (Mother) Cheteva Marshall Nickerson, (Bonus Dad) Marvin Nickerson, (Father) Brian Montgomery, (Step Mother) Connie Montgomery, (Sister) Tiya Taylor, (Sister) Bre’Jhai Montgomery, (Sister) Breonna Montgomery, (Brother) Chase Montgomery, (Brother) Ian Montgomery, (Bonus Brother) Adonis Centers, (Nephews) Mason Taylor Lewis and Marshall James Lewis, (Furry Sister) Nippy, (Furry Niece) Chanel, (Maternal Grandparents) Drs. Gerald D. & Eva Harris Shields and Willie J. Marshall, (Maternal GreatGrandmother) Emma Rider, (Uncle) Brian Shadell Jenkins, (Godparents) Markeithlon and Veronica Tate; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
