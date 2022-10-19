Calvin “Ray” Simmons
MIDLAND — Calvin “Ray” Simmons 57, of Midland passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022
Ray was born to Calvin and Joyce Simmons in Center, TX. on September 18, 1965. He attended and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1984. He was employed by Flowers Baking Company for many years and headed his own delivery route at a young age. Ray had an impeccable work ethic, and he was a great mentor. Ray was a family man, he loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren who referred to him as “Pappy.” He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan when it came to their sports events. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses and playing games on his phone. He was a master chef when it came to the grill. He always had a smile on his face, and you never really knew what that smile meant because it was so mischievous. Ray would give you the shirt off his back if you wanted it. He is very loved and deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife: Margie Simmons, children: Clay Simmons & wife Kendra of Midland TX, Kimberly Tibbitts & husband Brian of Ft Worth TX, stepfather: John Vanderslice, stepdaughter: Kayla Tillman, grandchildren: Gage Simmons, Brynn Simmons, Kammi Simmons, Shy Wells, Cannon Wells, siblings: Elaine Simmons & Ronnie Simmons, stepsister: Glenda Cramer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his father Calvin Ray Simmons Sr. and mother Melba Joyce Vanderslice.
At his request a funeral service will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm, followed by a celebration of life reception at the Branch. Graveside service will be held at Rock Springs Cemetery in Gladewater, TX on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.