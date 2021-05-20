Camelia Gore Pace
Camelia Gore Pace
KILGORE — Graveside services for Mrs. Camelia Gore Pace, 85, of Kilgore will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Danville Cemetery with Mr. Chris Vidacovich officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Pace passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home in Kilgore.
Camelia was born on November 25, 1935 in Limestone Co., Texas. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Florene Gore. She graduated from Mexia High School in 1953. Camelia was a member of Chandler Street Church of Christ and had been active with the Women’s Bible Study. She touched many lives in her teaching, she taught art, and piano for over 30 years. Camelia loved music and was a professional artist. She was member of the local Art Club and National Guild of Piano Teachers. Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marti Pace Daniels; brothers, Harold Gore and Geoff Gore.
Camelia is survived by her husband of 66 years, Mr. J.B. Pace of Kilgore; children, Byron Pace and wife Terrie of Kilgore, Regina Pace Jordan of Kilgore, and Shelby Pace and wife Kerry of Kilgore; brother, Jimmy Gore of Mexia; nine grandchildren, Scott Shafer, Chris Shafer, Alissa Brook and husband Devin, Tessa Claustre and husband Nick, Jennifer Wood, Cara Pace, Coby Pace, Jessica Aston, and Chelsey Jordan; fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview, Cassie, Rachel, Mona, Lauren, and Cara.

