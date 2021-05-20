Camelia Gore Pace
KILGORE — Graveside services for Mrs. Camelia Gore Pace, 85, of Kilgore will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Danville Cemetery with Mr. Chris Vidacovich officiating. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mrs. Pace passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home in Kilgore.
Camelia was born on November 25, 1935 in Limestone Co., Texas. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Florene Gore. She graduated from Mexia High School in 1953. Camelia was a member of Chandler Street Church of Christ and had been active with the Women’s Bible Study. She touched many lives in her teaching, she taught art, and piano for over 30 years. Camelia loved music and was a professional artist. She was member of the local Art Club and National Guild of Piano Teachers. Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marti Pace Daniels; brothers, Harold Gore and Geoff Gore.
Camelia is survived by her husband of 66 years, Mr. J.B. Pace of Kilgore; children, Byron Pace and wife Terrie of Kilgore, Regina Pace Jordan of Kilgore, and Shelby Pace and wife Kerry of Kilgore; brother, Jimmy Gore of Mexia; nine grandchildren, Scott Shafer, Chris Shafer, Alissa Brook and husband Devin, Tessa Claustre and husband Nick, Jennifer Wood, Cara Pace, Coby Pace, Jessica Aston, and Chelsey Jordan; fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview, Cassie, Rachel, Mona, Lauren, and Cara.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Texas high school graduate profiles: Pine Tree senior overcomes loss, illness in family
- Longview woman jailed in fatal shooting during 'argument that turned physical'
- 'See ya later': 8-foot alligator captured at taco restaurant in Henderson
- Warrant: Longview woman also charged in death of White Oak man after argument over $35
- Hidden, violent past: Projects tell story of Longview area's history of racial violence
- Pine Tree ISD updates teacher pay scale, boosts salaries
- Gilmer man, 20, killed in one-vehicle crash in Upshur County
- Shreveport man arrested after hours-long standoff on I-20 in Harrison County
- Regal reopens Longview movie theater starting today
- Prices, demand for Longview homes rise as inventory declines
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.