Candace “Candy” Kay Moore

Candace was born on November 11, 1959 and resided in Longview, TX the majority of her life. She is survived by her son Shane Moore, his wife Rebecca and grandsons Collin and Preston, daughter Loni Dillon Cerny, her husband Bart and granddaughter Dillon Margaret, parents David and Margaret Moore, siblings Becky Cooper, Michael Moore, Murray Moore, nephew Nicholas Moore, nieces Natasha Moore and Lanna Cooper, several great nieces and nephews, and her loyal fur companion, her beloved cat Marabel.
Candace’s family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony in Longview, TX at a future date.
The family would like to thank the compassionate care and support of HeartsWay Hospice with helping Shane, Rebecca and Loni care for and keep their Mama comfortable and at peace in her final days. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her honor to HeartsWay Hospice or MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
