Carl A. Barton

He graduated from Karnes City High School and joined the Marines in 1966, serving for three years, including service during the Vietnam War. Afterward, he received his BBA from Stephen F. Austin State University. State Farm was his employer for over 51 years, and he became a State Farm Agent in Longview October 1977. He was a member of Greggton Methodist Church and for many years was an avid golfer and Dallas Cowboy fan.
Special thanks to his Hospice Nurse Michelle, all his Comfort Keepers Care Givers, and other compassionate, independent sitters who gave him excellent and loving care during his illness.
Visitation is set for 10:00, followed by his service at 11:00 on Saturday September 28 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Pallbearers will be Alex Payne, Chandler Payne, Jim Tuel, Tommy Thomas, Al Richie, and Gary Mims.
