spotlight
Carl B. Risinger
Carl B. Risinger
ROUND ROCK — On August 23, 2019, Carl B. Risinger, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully from this world and into the presence of his Lord and Savior. Carl was born on April 23, 1941 in Gladewater, Texas and was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Risinger and Myrtle Weir Risinger. He attended Spring Hill ISD in Longview, Texas and graduated with a Psychology Degree from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas in 1964. He had a long career of helping children and adults with disabilities and impairments with Texas, Arkansas and Georgia State Agencies. He retired from the Texas Rehabilitation Commission in 2009. Carl met and married the love of his life, Tarsa Van Cleve Risinger, on a blind date. After 3 months of dating they were married on May 20, 1975 and for 44 years they built a Godly marriage, raised 4 sons and made a lifetime of unforgettable memories. He was a Christian, loved the Word of God, and received daily devotional emails, all sustaining him as he battled cancer for the last 3 years. His favorite saying was “God is always on time and He’s never late.” Carl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Carl and Tarsa were members of Hyde Park Baptist Church for more than 40 years. God’s perfect timing led them to First Baptist Church Georgetown where their Life Group became a vital part of prayer and encouragement throughout his cancer diagnosis. His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting and turning wood out in his workshop. Carl is survived by his wife Tarsa, their children, Daryl (Kelly) Risinger, Shawn (Mary) Risinger, Kyle (Shari) Risinger, and Jason (Emily) Risinger; and his 10 grandchildren, Ashley, Pierce, Bethany, Andrew, Preston, Megan, Hunter, Carlton, Maddox and Ellis; 6 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Wyatt, Addison, Everett, Julia and Macy; brother, Larry (Sandra) Risinger, sister, Ouida (Mike) McDaniel and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM, First Baptist Church, Georgetown.There will be a reception following the service. All arrangements are being handled through Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas (512)869-7775. Donations may be made to Hyde Park Baptist Foundation, 3901 Speedway, Austin, Texas 78751 or First Baptist Georgetown Campus Development Fund, 1333 West University Avenue, Georgetown, Texas 78628. You may share a message or memory in theonline memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.