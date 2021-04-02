Carl Baker
LONGVIEW — For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son so that everyone who believes in him may not die but have eternal life. - John 3:16
In the peaceful early morning hours of March 31, 2021 Carl Baker made his journey home to be with his Lord and Savior.
Carl was born on February 21, 1939 at Gregg Memorial Hospital in Longview, Texas to Arthur and Emma Baker. He grew up in the Greggton area of Longview and attended Pine Tree Schools, graduating with the class of 1957. He was very active in school programs such as National Honor Society - Vice President, Student Council - Vice President, football, basketball, track, baseball and Senior Hall of Fame. He was the first athlete to be named All East Texas Quarterback and All East Texas point guard in the same year. Carl received scholarships from several schools, including the Ivy League (Princeton), Baylor, University of Houston, and others. Athletics were always a big part of his life. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends for many years.
On December 22, 1962 Carl married Marian Bean, “the love of his life.” God blessed them with two lovely children, Carolyn, and Mark. According to Carl, “Children and grandchildren are the spice of life.”
Carle served his community by serving on the Pine Tree ISD School Board from 1981 thru 1989 and served as President of the board for 3 years. He also served on the Gregg County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors for 3 years. Carl owned AA Air Conditioning Company for almost 40 years.
Carl was a “Child of God.” He asked God to lead him, guide him and walk beside him. May we all see that goal for a life well lived.
Carl was a long-time member of Greggton United Methodist Church. He appreciated the many prayers on his behalf. He had a special relationship with the Welmaker Joy Sunday School Class and the Men’s Prayer Group.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marian, his children, Carolyn McCord and Doug of Prescott, AZ, and Mark Baker and Angie of White Oak, his grandchildren, Luke, Madison, Kinley, Riley, and Cooper. He is also survived by his brothers; Bob, Keith, Bill, Jimmy, and their families, as well as his siter in law Margaret Williams and her family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents and older brother, Everett, and sister Jean.
A private family memorial celebration will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum. Rev. Ricky Ricks will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Greggton United Methodist Church at 1101 Pine Tree Rd. Longview, TX 75604. Or to HeartsWay Hospice at P.O. Box 5608 Longview, TX 75608
