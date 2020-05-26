Carl Bruks, Sr.
ORE CITY — Mr. Carl Edward Burks, Sr., 90, of Ore City, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Longview. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 27, 2020, at Ore City Cemetery in Ore City, with Brother Pat Shannon officiating. Carl was born July 30, 1929 in Buna, Texas to the late Louis and Dorothy Burks. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He was a mechanic at Lone Star Steel and loved fishing and being outdoors. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Burks; three sons, Greg Burks and wife Shelia, Keith Burks and wife Denise, Kent Burks and wife Marci; two siblings, Herschel Burks and Wilma Jean Jones; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Carl Burks, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Kaytlin Poe; and one brother; and three sisters. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com

