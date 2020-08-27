Carl Edward Barnes

He was born November 27, 1946, in Gladewater. He died August 19, 2020, at his residence in Gladewater. Carl served in The United States Army.
Viewing Friday, 1 til 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel Highway 80 West Gladewater.
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 3:09 am
