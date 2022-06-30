Carl Freddie Kidd
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Carl Kidd will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview at 12:00 PM. A time of visitation and fellowship will be held the hour prior to the service. Carl went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2022.
Carl was born to parents Maxie and Virgie Kidd in Sikes, LA on December 2, 1932. He married the love of his life, Maxine Underwood in Shreveport LA in 1954. They soon moved to Longview where they started their family. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 until 1956. He retired from Edison Bros., where he worked as store manager. He and Maxine were longtime members of First Baptist Church where they both participated in senior choir, Saints Alive.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Maxie and Virgie Kidd, his loving wife Maxine and son Bruce, and sister Maxine Thornton. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Debbie Cunningham, granddaughter Chelsea Paterson and her husband Luke, grandson Cody Cunningham and his wife Madison, great-granddaughter Alexis Paterson, brothers Melvin Kidd, Garland Kidd, and sister Diann Bratton. Carl will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
