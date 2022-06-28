Carl Wayne Linkinhoker
KILGORE — Carl Wayne Linkinhoker, 49, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Smith County. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6 until 8 in the evening.
Carl was born on February 19, 1973, in Jacksonville, TX to Carl H. and Lu Linkinhoker. He was a member of the Kilgore High School Class of 1991. Carl worked in the oilfield for the majority of his working career. He was a partner in LTW Services. Carl enjoyed ranching, farming and working outside. When he was not working, Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Carl was reunited with his father Carl Linkinhoker.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Penny Benoit - Linkinhoker of Kilgore; daughters, Haley Linkinhoker-Thomas, Samantha Linkinhoker all of Kilgore; 3 grandchildren; siblings, Julie Linkinhoker of Kilgore, Barbara Linkinhoker, Steven Linkinhoker of Jacksonville; mother, Lu Linkinhoker of Kilgore; niece, Marina Schill, her husband Peter and 2 children of Gladewater; close friend and business partner, Lon Spradlin. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and other loving family members.
