Carl Wayne Sanders
LONGVIEW — On January 28th, Carl Wayne joined our Lord and Savior. He passed unexpectedly at the age of 65, after sudden health complications.
Carl Wayne was born in Longview, Texas, June 26, 1955. He graduated from Longview High School in 1973. Carl married his wife Brenda of 45 years on June 7, 1975. Carl was employed at Norris Cylinder Company for 28 years, retiring in 2015. Carl loved baseball and softball and played semi-professional all over Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. He loved hunting and horseback riding. He was a member of the Longview Riders.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sanders; daughter, Kimala (Richard) Craig; and son, Carlos D. Sanders and his special friend, Ebony Beck. Also left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley Sanders; sisters, Sharon (Rev. James) Webb, Debra Thompson Bell, and Cassandra Johnson; brothers, Charles P. Sanders and Harold (LaJoyce) Thompson, Jr; one grandson, Montayvion Craig; two granddaughters, Lanecia and Alexandria Sanders; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas. Due to Covid-19, masks are required at the funeral home and graveside.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at D & D All Faith Chapel, Highway 80 West – 130 Pear Rd., Gladewater, Texas. Services under the direction of Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, 900 E. Broadway (Hwy 80 East) – Gladewater, TX 75647.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man charged with murder in Harrison County
- Businessman files to challenge Longview mayor in May election
- Tennessee man killed in crash on I-20 in Gregg County
- Longview, Hallsville men indicted on child sex crime charges
- East Texas men held on charges related to Capitol riot to be moved to D.C.
- Police investigating after man fatally shot in Longview
- Letter: Wake up, America
- Man arrested, charged with capital murder in Rusk County death
- Longview mayoral race back to one after Guidry withdraws
- Spring Hill ISD board accepts superintendent's resignation; Guidry up for LISD post
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.