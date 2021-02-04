Carl Wayne Sanders
LONGVIEW — On January 28th, Carl Wayne joined our Lord and Savior. He passed unexpectedly at the age of 65, after sudden health complications.
Carl Wayne was born in Longview, Texas, June 26, 1955. He graduated from Longview High School in 1973. Carl married his wife Brenda of 45 years on June 7, 1975. Carl was employed at Norris Cylinder Company for 28 years, retiring in 2015. Carl loved baseball and softball and played semi-professional all over Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. He loved hunting and horseback riding. He was a member of the Longview Riders.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sanders; daughter, Kimala (Richard) Craig; and son, Carlos D. Sanders and his special friend, Ebony Beck. Also left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley Sanders; sisters, Sharon (Rev. James) Webb, Debra Thompson Bell, and Cassandra Johnson; brothers, Charles P. Sanders and Harold (LaJoyce) Thompson, Jr; one grandson, Montayvion Craig; two granddaughters, Lanecia and Alexandria Sanders; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas. Due to Covid-19, masks are required at the funeral home and graveside.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at D & D All Faith Chapel, Highway 80 West – 130 Pear Rd., Gladewater, Texas. Services under the direction of Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, 900 E. Broadway (Hwy 80 East) – Gladewater, TX 75647.

