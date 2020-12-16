Carl Wesley Nowlin
Carl Wesley Nowlin was born July 30, 1953 at Markham Hospital in Longview to Helen Newman Nowlin and Carlton C. Nowlin. He had just retired from Texas Die Casting after 21 years of hard work as a machinist. On October 28, 1976, he married his best friend, Rosemary Miday Nowlin and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage before his passing. It was Carl’s privilege and joy to have raised three beautiful and talented daughters. Always a family man, Carl enjoyed a multitude of activities with his children and grandchildren, including jet skiing, RVing, and gaming of any kind. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Joel Sullivan; and brother-in-law, Ken Horrell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary Nowlin; daughters, Stacy Christine, Teri Duggan and her husband, Billy of Bossier City, and Kelsey Adams and her husband, Nathan of Longview; his four precious grandchildren, Austin Webb, Cameron Christine, Zoey Adams, and Graham Duggan; his four beloved sisters, Carlis Stone, Mary Horrell, Carolyn Johnson, and Caron Searcy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. An informal visitation with family and friends will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at The Church of the Nazarene in Gladewater, Texas. The family asks that you bring only fond memories.
