Carla Hoffman
FT. WORTH, TX — Carla Katherine Hoffman (Frey) departed this life on February 1st, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 78. Carla was born on July 21, 1943 in Phoenix, AZ to Francis Joseph Frey and Audrey Claire Frey (Ponder). She graduated from Ferguson High School in Ferguson, MO. After high school she worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, MO, where she met cherished, lifelong friends. She met the love of her life, Floyd Hoffman, whom she married in St. Louis, MO in 1971. They soon welcomed a daughter, Mary Katherine, and a son, Floyd Lew Hoffman Jr. Carla and family moved to Hallsville in 1982 to raise their children. Carla began working for the cafeteria in the Hallsville ISD, where she enjoyed a 20 year career, where she met many lifelong friends.
Carla’s children and two grandchildren (her precious angels) were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lew Hoffman Sr. and her parents, Francis and Audrey Frey. She is survived by her children, Lew Hoffman & daughter-in-law Lorraine of Burleson, TX; Mary Carl & son-in-law, Keith of Roanoke, TX. Grandchildren, Katelyn Carl and Levi Hoffman and her sister, Francine Shaw, Ret. Lt. Col. (Reginald) of Wichita, KS Sister-in-Law, Sharon Hurt of St. Louis, and Brother-in-Law, David Hoffman (Mary) of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by her beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services for Carla Hoffman will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2 PM at the Hallsville Church of Christ in Hallsville, TX. Visitation will immediately precede the funeral from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Hallsville Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
