Carlos Barton Griffin, Sr.
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Graveside services for Carlos Barton Griffin Sr, 89 were held at the Peatown Christian Church Cemetery in Longview on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11a.m. with Rev. Brian Nutt presiding. Pallbearers included 2 grandsons, 5 grandson-in-laws and 2 great-grandsons.
Carlos was born September 21, 1932 in the Peatown community to Larkin Barton and Mabel Grace (Magee) Griffin and was received into Heaven on December 4, 2021. He was privileged to know seven generations of his family from his great-grandparents to his great-grandchildren and lived most of his life on Griffin Ranch. He attended Longview public schools and Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1955 with a degree in agronomy with a minor in animal husbandry. He married his wife, Margaret Ann Gregory, of Valley View, on December 20, 1953 and they had three children, Carlos Barton “Scooter” Griffin Jr, Gregory Judson “Bo” Griffin and Paul Larkin “Buddy” Griffin. Carlos served his country in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. He amassed over 3000 flight hours while specializing in flight instructor training for fighter jet pilots from 1955 to 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1977. Carlos came back to Griffin Ranch in 1960 and put his agronomy degree to work. Together, he and Margaret have been the stewards of the oldest working ranch in Gregg County, having been established in 1849. In 2000 they received a Family Land Heritage Award from the State of Texas for over 150 years in continual agricultural endeavors. In addition to being a rancher, Carlos also had a long career at the Texas Eastman Kodak Plant before retiring in 1993.
Carlos was a lifelong member of Peatown Christian Church and First Christian Church in Longview and served both the Peatown Church and Cemetery as a Trustee for many years. Through the years he served as a leader in the 4H organization, Texas Farm Bureau and the Oil Belt Farm and Ranch Club. A champion of continuous education, Carlos was sought after to help train and mentor many in the local agricultural community. He worked very closely on many projects with the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center near Overton, Texas.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Larkin Barton and Mabel Grace, son Gregory Judson “Bo” Griffin and sister, Ann Owings.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Griffin, son Carlos Barton Griffin Jr, his wife Debbie, and son Paul Larkin Griffin and his wife Donna, all of Longview. He is also survived by his sister Emily Brady, her husband Tom of Allen and his sister Sally Henley of Kilgore. Grandchildren, Mandy Beddingfield, her husband Casey of Longview, Holly Simons, her husband Jay of Highland Park, Mark Griffin, his wife Kristin of Tyler, Libby Bryson, her husband Brent of Longview, Ashleigh Roberts, her husband Tommy of Fort Worth, Kacy Swaim, her husband Dustin of Kilgore, Toni Womack, her husband Zach of Montgomery and Larkin Griffin of Brooklyn, New York. Great-grandchildren, Griffin and Ryan Beddingfield, Elliot Griffin, Amelia and Worth Bryson, Kaylee, Avery and Judson Swaim, Jolee Womack, Phillip, Emma and Lilly Simons, Sam Roberts and many nieces and nephews.
Carlos was a faithful Christian, son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, citizen, friend, rancher, forester, and land steward. During a magazine interview in 2011 he was quoted as saying;
“I’ve had a very enjoyable life doing exactly what I wanted to do here on the ranch. It’s been very fulfilling.”
A memorial service will be held at Peatown Christian Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:30 am to celebrate the life of Carlos, with Rev. Brian Nutt presiding.
The family would like to thank all of those who have sent their condolences for our loss. We especially want to thank Julie Bingham and Larry Reddick for their unending kindness in caring for our loved one, Carlos. We would also like to thank Buckner Westminster Place, Summer Meadows, HeartsWay Hospice along with their caregivers for their generosity and compassion, as well.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Gregory Judson “Bo” Griffin Memorial Scholarship Fund, College of Agriculture, Texas A&M University Foundation 401 George Bush Dr., College Station, TX 77840
