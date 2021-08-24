Carlos Lynn Partee
MCKINNEY — Carlos Lynn Partee 84 of Longview, TX was called to heaven on August 21, 2021.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep in McKinney, TX.
Lynn was born in Normandy, TX on November 17, 1936 to Benjamin and Cleta Mae Partee. He grew up in Quemado, Texas with his parents and six siblings; Berneice, Ray, Rita, June, Mack and Frank. He graduated from Eagle Pass High School in Eagle Pass, TX in 1955. He then served in the U.S Army for three years. After his military service Lynn spent the next 40 plus years working as a utility forester as he had a love for the outdoors. He spent the last twenty three years of his career working for Swepco in Longview until his retirement in 2001.
Lynn lived a life of integrity. He always did the right thing. He was stubborn and had strong opinions; yet, he was still a sweet and loving person. Lynn had a passion for reading and learning new things. You could always find his nose in a book, newspaper or magazine. He was extremely handy and could fix just about anything no matter what it was. He enjoyed helping others.
Lynn is preceded in death by his parents; Benjamin and Cleta Mae Partee; his siblings, Berneice, Rita, June and Mack. He is survived by his first wife, Kay; his second wife, Dot; his children, Michael, Kalyn Klempin, and Kristin; his grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, Liam and Luke; his brothers, Ray and Frank and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to his caregivers while he was in Sherman, TX. You all took excellent care of him. especially his favorite, Dorothy.
Lynn will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at Radar Funeral Home in Longview on Thursday, August 26 at 2pm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.