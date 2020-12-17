Carlos M. Munoz

He joined the U.S. Army in September of 1958 and retired in May 1980. He served 2 tours of duty in Germany and 2 tours of duty in Vietnam where He earned 3 Bronze Stars Medals, an Air Medal, 3 Army Commendation Medals, 2 Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was also awarded a Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), Parachute Badge, National Defense Service, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Armed Forces Honor Medal 2nd class and Sharp Shooter medal for M1 Garand, M14, AR15 and 45 Pistol. He was a Captain in the Pistol Team for the 24th Evacuation Hospital in Fort Sam Houston. He attended two Language Schools in the Armed Forces Language School in Monterrey, CA. for Vietnamese, Greek and German through Gate Way to German. He trained National Guard Units, Reserve Units and 82nd Airborne Units on behavior as a Prisoner of War and proper handling of captured Prisoners. He served as a Medic for 7 years and 15 years as a Prisoner of War Interrogator.
After his retirement, He graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Industrial and Biomedical Electronics, worked for Rockwell/Alcatel as Senior Electronics Technician, where he also organized the Alcatel Longview Emergency Response Team (ALERT). He was Commander of Chapter 204 of the Disabled American Veterans for 5 years.
He was married to the love of his life Lynne Marie (Spaeth) Munoz for 56 years and was very proud of his 3 sons Carlos, Anthony and Richard and his daughter Ofelia and was equally proud of his 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. All 8 grandsons are Eagle Scouts; one is a Captain, one is a Lieutenant and one is enlisted in the US Army, one is a Police Officer, one has a degree in Theology, two are perusing college degrees and one is pursuing a career in the military. Two of the girls work for a Police Department, one as a Librarian, one has a degree in Professional Writing and one is pursuing a degree in Construction Management.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Margarita, Rosa, and Maria Elena Munoz and one great grandson John Daniel Munoz.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Lynne Marie (Spaeth) Munoz of Gladewater. Sons Carlos Jaime and wife Anne, Anthony David and wife Charlotte, Richard Albert and Wife Sara, daughter Ofelia Ann Munoz Thomas and Husband Timothy, granddaughters Cassandra Elyse, Cynthia Marie and Alexandra Nichole Thomas, Karen Elizabeth and Katherine Nicole Munoz and grandsons, Ian Michael, Adam James, Erin Daniel, Ryan Pierce, Robert Anthony, Matthew Alexander, Koehler Hamilton, Kyle David and great grandson Gabriel Corbin, sister Luz Maria Gardea and her family, brother Pedro Alejandro Munoz and his family, many nieces and nephews as well as friends.
