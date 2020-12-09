Carlos was proceeded in death by his mother, Lola Mae Sumrow; his sister, D’Anna Myers; and his grandparents, O. P. and Mozelle Stewart. He is survived by his loving daughter, Heather Switzer Wheeler and husband Josh; Ruby Dykes and her sons, Stephen and Matthew; his sisters, Renee Lockridge and James, Ruth Howe and Kevin, and Rachel Knoebel; his beloved grandchildren, Madison McCoy and Jayden Wheeler; his bonus family, Samantha and Kandice Ellison; numerous nephews, nieces, friends and his family at the City of Kilgore. A gathering of friends and family will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home. A Memorial Service celebrating Carlos’ life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Danville.
Carlos Stewart Switzer
KILGORE — Carlos Stewart Switzer entered into eternal rest on November 19, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1959 in Kilgore, TX. His early years were spent in New London where he attended elementary and junior high school. His family then moved to Longview where he graduated from Longview High in 1977. Carlos always loved working outdoors and running heavy equipment. He worked for Anthony Construction for many years before starting his own construction company. He would later help to run Big T’s in Kilgore, which was his family’s business. In 2010, he was able to do what he loved once more when he was asked to work at the street department for the City of Kilgore where he became the supervisor. Carlos was a hardworking, friendly, “never met a stranger” type of guy that loved to make people laugh. He loved playing cards, dominoes, golfing, fishing, corn hole, fantasy football...basically, if you could put a bet on it, he loved it! He enjoyed escaping on weekend getaways with loads of family and friends...he always said, “the more the merrier”. Carlos never skipped a beat, he could make you smile, laugh or even roll your eyes with his sense of humor but no matter what he had his way of making your day better. Carlos was truly “just a phone call away” when you needed help. More than anything his family was the most important thing to him. His top priority was making sure they were taken care of and that they knew how much he loved them. He never missed any events ...birthdays, games, recitals, graduations...he was always there, early, front and center. Our lives will always be blessed with memories of him that we will cherish forever.
Carlos was proceeded in death by his mother, Lola Mae Sumrow; his sister, D’Anna Myers; and his grandparents, O. P. and Mozelle Stewart. He is survived by his loving daughter, Heather Switzer Wheeler and husband Josh; Ruby Dykes and her sons, Stephen and Matthew; his sisters, Renee Lockridge and James, Ruth Howe and Kevin, and Rachel Knoebel; his beloved grandchildren, Madison McCoy and Jayden Wheeler; his bonus family, Samantha and Kandice Ellison; numerous nephews, nieces, friends and his family at the City of Kilgore. A gathering of friends and family will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home. A Memorial Service celebrating Carlos’ life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Danville.
Carlos was proceeded in death by his mother, Lola Mae Sumrow; his sister, D’Anna Myers; and his grandparents, O. P. and Mozelle Stewart. He is survived by his loving daughter, Heather Switzer Wheeler and husband Josh; Ruby Dykes and her sons, Stephen and Matthew; his sisters, Renee Lockridge and James, Ruth Howe and Kevin, and Rachel Knoebel; his beloved grandchildren, Madison McCoy and Jayden Wheeler; his bonus family, Samantha and Kandice Ellison; numerous nephews, nieces, friends and his family at the City of Kilgore. A gathering of friends and family will be held 6-8 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home. A Memorial Service celebrating Carlos’ life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Danville.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gregg County judge warns of possible new virus-related restrictions
- 'Heartbroken': Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview closes after 28 years
- ‘God has not left us’: Henderson family overwhelmed with support after house fire
- Area newspaper meets resistance in investigating Tatum officer's crash into Henderson church
- Third lawsuit filed against Longview doctor, doctor denies accusations of sexual assault of children
- Terror, hate-crime counts mulled for Tyler trio in Vegas in 2-state rampage
- Matthew McConaughey calls virtual BINGO game for Texas senior citizens
- Longview restaurant aims to reopen in 2021 after September fire
- Longview pharmacies see 'enormous increase' in requests for COVID-19 tests
- COVID-19 regional hospitalization rate hovers near threshold but unclear in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.